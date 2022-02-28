Kevin Danso provides assist as Lens beat Angers at away in Ligue 1

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent Kevin Danso registered an assist for Lens as they beat Angers in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.



The 23-year-old has been a regular in the ongoing campaign for Lens, featuring 23 times. He was impressive in the sides 2-1 win over Angers at away.



The home side, Angers opened the scoring on the 49th minute through Angelo Fulgini with Batista Mendy scoring an own goal to level pegging for Lens on the 73rd minutes.



The games seem to have ended in a 1-1 draw but the Ghanaian defender rose up to the occasion assisting Jonathan Clauss match winner on the 76th minute.



Kevin Danso will hope to maintain his form in the ongoing French Ligue 1.



