Kevin Danso faces uncertain future at FC Augsburg

Source: Footballghana.com

Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent Kevin Danso is facing an uncertain future at German Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg.



The enterprising defender after a successful loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf has returned to the parent club.



He scored twice and provided two assists in 32 games in the German Bundesliga II last season.



The 22-year-old who has the ambition to feature in the Bundesliga in the upcoming season faces stiffer competition from captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, the currently injured Felix Uduokhai (tendon injury), and Reece Oxford, who was able to establish himself in the first eleven in the last five league games.



However, according to the specialist magazine, Danso could be farmed out on loan for regular playing time ahead of next season.



His contract with FC Augsburg will expire in 2024.