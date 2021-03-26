Kenya president impose new restrictions to reduce coronavirus spread

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta declare ban on all movement weda by road, rail or air to enta or comot for five ogbonge cities for di state; Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru until further notice as di East Africa kontri continue to dey experience increased cases of di covid- 19 outbreak.



Di president during one television address on Friday release new measures to take tackle di spread of di virus.



Di new covid- 19 rules:



International travels go dey allowed wit conditions say all pesins wey go dey on board must present dia covid- 19 negative certificates.



Di president also introduce 8pm to 4am curfew for Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado and withdraw special passes wey go allow pipo to fit waka during restricted hours.



All meetings don dey banned and worship for di five counties go dey on hold.



For education, he order all schools including universities to close and no face to face learning.



Di sale of alcohol for di area also don dey banned and restaurants go fit only do takeaway.



He direct private and goment employees of to begin work from home until further notice, except dos wey go need dey physically present before dem do dia work.



All permitted gatherings no go pass 50 pipo. Burials go be within 72 hours of confirmation say di pesin don die and na only 50 pipo go fit attend di burial.



On marriage and oda owanbe, na only 30 pipo go fit gada do am.



Kenya Covid-19 rate jump from 2% to 22% between January and March 2021.



Di president say at least seven pipo dey die every day from Covid 19. For Nairobi, six out of 10 pipo test positive for di infection.



Di new measures go start dis midnight.