Kenya airforce plane crash inside Kajiado, deaths bin reported

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

One military helicopter don crash close to Kenya capital, Nairobi.



Kenya Defence Forces say rescue operations dey go on



Di aircraft bin dey on training mission wen e crash landed for Ngong area.



Unknown number of Kenyan soldiers die inside di plane crash.



Na wetin Reuters quote military statement for dia report.



Di Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crash around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT), e add.



Those wey injure dem don airlift dem to di military hospital insiide Nairobi for treatment.



Di statement add say air accident investigators don land di scene of di crash.