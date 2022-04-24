Kenpong visits the Mosque to pray with Muslims

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Players and officials of Kenpong Football Academy has visited the Main Mosque of Winneba to pray and support them in the festive Ramadan fasting and prayers season.



Ramadan sees Muslims around the World Partaking in a period of fasting where they do not eat or drink during the daylight hours from dawn until sunset and lasts from April 1 to May 1, 2022.



The visit, according to the Management of the Football team is to allow the Muslim players and officials in the team the opportunity to freely practice their faith in a more closed environment with leaders of the Muslim Community as well as seek Allah's favour in the activities of the Academy.



It was also for management to officially introduce its Muslim contingent led by assistant coach Shilla Illiassu Alhassan to the leaders of the Muslim Community in Winneba.



Alhaji Mohammed Mansuri Issah, the Municipal Imam of Winneba who welcomed the Kenpong team led by its Chief Executive Officer Thomas Boakye-Agyeman expressed his happiness at the visit and asked the managers of the Academy to continuously seek the face of Allah and commended them for the positive waves the academy is pushing through the youth of the community.



He prayed and blessed the Founder and President of the Kenpong Football Academy Kennedy Somuah Agyapong and added that his vision of forming the Football Academy will bear fruits and help nurture talents not only for the local market but lands abroad and especially for the national teams of Ghana.



Alhaji Issah advised players to be respectful and loyal to their leaders as that is the only way to help them realize their aim of becoming stars in the near future.



Hon. Alhaji Kassim Zubairu who is the Municipal Chief Executive of the Effutu Municipal Assembly and present for the Friday Special Prayers also said he is happy about the progress being made by the Kenpong Academy in the municipality and asked the players to eschew overconfidence, focus on what is right and continue training to make the region proud.



Kenpong Academy currently plays in the Central Region Division Two league and currently occupies the first position in the Zone 7 group of the league.