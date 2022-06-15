Kenpong Travels postpones launch of travel packages for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kenpong Travel and Tour, the official travel agency for Ghana's Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, has announced that it has rescheduled the announcement of packages for supporters for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar from Thursday June 16 to Tuesday June 21, 2022.



Kenpong, the sole travel agency announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to facilitate travel and hospitality arrangements for Ghanaian fans who wish to travel to Qatar for the World Cup, was scheduled to launch its packages for Ghanaian fans ahead of the global soccer fiesta in November and December this year at a media event tomorrow.



"We are SORRY to announce that the official launch of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup travel package by Kenpong Travel and Tours Limited has been postponed from Thursday 16th June 2022 to Tuesday 21st June 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre at 11am," a statement by the travel agency said.



"The inconvenience caused by the postponement is however, regretted," the statement added.



Kenpong, owned by business mogul and football enthusiast, Kennedy Agyepong, popularly known as Kenpong, was announced by the Ministry as the official agency to handle arrangement by Ghanaian fans interested in going to Qatar to support the Black Stars and also watch the World Cup.



Their right covers air tickets, match tickets, accommodation and other related areas.



The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Kenpong, has promised fans an unforgettable World Cup experience with his outfit, which is renowned for its exploits in sports tourism.