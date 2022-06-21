Kenpong Travels announce 2022 World Cup packages for Ghanaian fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup



Joseph Paintsil makes Black Stars debut



GFA appoint Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Ghana’s official travel agent for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kenpong Travel and Tours has announced special packages for Ghanaian fans who wish to travel to Qatar to support the Black Stars and be part of the global football festival.



The four packages announced by Kenpong Travel and Tours for the fans who wish to travel to Qatar for the World Cup are Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze tiers.



The packages were announced on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by the CEO and President of Kenpong Travel and Tours Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Below are the packages as explained in the post below:



The Platinum package:



Also known as category A, the Platinum package which is the highest tier available comes with a business class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five-star hotel room or villa), three Category One tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report, which is a requirement for entry into Qatar for the tournament.



However, the price also depends on whether you want to be fed during your stay or not.



A platinum ticket with feeding will cost $10,610 while the platinum tickets without food will be sold at $9,210.



Gold package:



The gold package was categorized into A ($8,020) and B ($6,620) respectively.



The package includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five-star hotel room or villa), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, and internal transport, and a police report.



Silver Package



Just like the aforementioned packages, the silver package also comes in A and B. $6,900 for category A and $5,500 for B respectively.



The Silver package includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (double occupancy), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport, and a police report.



Bronze Package



The last package costs $6,110 (Category A) and $4,710 (Category B) and includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (3-4 persons to a room), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport, and a police report.



Watch the video below as Kenpong Travels announce 2022 World Cup packages:







JE/FNOQ