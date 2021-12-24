Kenpong Football Academy sends seasonal wishes

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Kenpong Football Academy has sent seasonal wishes to all Ghanaians, particularly their fans across the length and breadth of the country.



In a beautifully designed artwork published on its social media platform, the club wished Ghanaians the best of the celebrations and prayed that the successes of the coming will upstage 2021.



“May your festive season and 2022 be filled with joy, love, peace and prosperity”, the message reads.



2021 has been a year of tremendous success for the club.



Following its establishment, the club has made inroads and gradually positioned itself as the best talent grooming hub in the country.



Their exploits saw them play the most successful Ghanaian club (Asante Kotoko) and visit the revered Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The club says, from its founder Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), he is confident of the success in the coming year and pray the good Lord will bless every football fan and household.



