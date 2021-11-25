Kenpong Football Academy receives Otumfuo’s blessings after official visit

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

The management and officials of Kenpong Football Academy on Wednesday, November 24 paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu at his palace.



It followed the team’s one-week stay in Kumasi to train and play some friendly games as part of preparations for their future assignment.



The Football Academy which is founded and bankrolled by businessman Kennedy Agyapong rounded off their stay in Kumasi with a friendly game against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday.



Despite losing the game 5-0 to the Porcupine Warriors, the young players acquitted themselves well to the admiration of all the supporters present.



After the game, the entire officials of the academy paid a visit to Menhyia to outline their vision for Ghana football to the King.



The delegation to the palace was led by veteran trainer and Director of Football Development of the Academy, Francis Oti Akenteng and Technical Director of the Academy, Dr James Akwesi Appiah.



Having been welcomed by Otumfuo's linguist, Atta Poku, Dr Akwesi Appiah introduced the playing body to Otumfuo amid applause from a section of Kotoko supporters, who had thronged the palace to catch a glimpse of the colourful event.



Dr Akwesi Appiah assured the Asantehene that the team would work tirelessly to serve as a hub that produces players for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.







"Kenpong is a true Kotoko supporter and has been helping the club in diverse ways for more than 20 years. Now that he has set up an academy, we thought it wise to come and pay homage to His Majesty, and seek his blessings,'' Dr Akwesi Appiah said.



Characteristic of the Asantehene, he gave his blessings to the Kenpong Academy and advised the management to invest in academic infrastructure to provide education for the players, since they have not turned full professionals.



The Asantehene acknowledged the extraordinary support the team has received from its founder and bankroller Kennedy Agyapong, who is popularly known as Kenpong.











Kenpong is a former board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko during Herbert Amponsah Mensah and late PV Obeng's administrations, which included Osei Kwame Despite, Kwabena Kesse aka Kessben.



The Kenpong Football Academy is based in Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana to produce and nurture the next crop of exciting football talents in the world.