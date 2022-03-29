Kenneth Sarpong names Mohammed Polo as his all-time best Ghanaian player

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kenneth Sarpong has named Mohammed Polo, popularly known as the ‘Dribbling Magician,’ as his all-time favourite Ghanaian player.



Speaking on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide’ on SVTV Africa, the former winger also mentioned his former coach Jones Attuquayefio as his best coach. According to Kenneth, the 1978 African Cup of Nations winner is the best Ghanaian player he witnessed.



“The one player I admired so much is Mohammed Polo. I can say he is the all-time best in Ghana. When I noticed him, he was not as active as years back, but he was still the best. I never saw anyone play like him. If he were to be in Europe, he’d be like Maradona or Messi,” he said.



Moreover, the 2000 CAF Champions League and Super Cup winner also mentioned the late Coach Jones Attuquayefio as his favourite coach.



“I’ve worked with Coach Afrane, Coach Osam-Doudu, Coach Paha in the national team, and Accra Hearts of Oak. I’ve worked with Jones Attuquayefio as well, and with him, we won the Champions League, Confederation, Super Cup, and GPL six times. My best Coach is Jones Attuquayefio,” he told DJ Nyaami.