Kenneth Kaunda death: Zambia founding father Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda don die

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Kenneth Kaunda, di founding father Zambia don die, BBC fit confirm.



Di 97-year-old, wey serve as Zambian president from 1964 to 1991, bin dey admitted to hospital in Lusaka earlier dis week.



Kaunda bin suffer from pneumonia last Tuesday wen dem admit am for hospital, wit one minor chest infection.



How Kenneth Kaunda become Zambia founding father



Kenneth Kaunda na Zambia first president and giant for di fight against colonialism for dat kontri.



Im become Zambia founding president at di age of 40 for 1964 afta colonial rule.



Kaunda, di youngest of eight children, na school teacher before im join di independence struggle.



Dis na wen im became known for im guitar playing, composing liberation songs and travelling di kontri to drum up support for di campaign against colonial rule.



Popularly known as KK, during im presidency he become a fierce critic of apartheid South Africa and white-minority rule for Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe - and he allow groups fighting dis regimes, like di African National Congress (ANC), to make Zambia dia base.



To begin wit, he make huge strides towards improving di lot of Zambians, but betray di promise of democracy by introducing a one-party state for 1973.



Oga Kaunda na di only candidate for elections for 1978, 1983 and 1987 - score more than 80% of di vote each time.



Within im own party, he change di rules to keep getting selected as di only candidate.



Eventually, Zambians feel Oga Kaunda don overstay im time in office and dem vote am out for 1991 after mass protests force am to reintroduce multi-party elections.



