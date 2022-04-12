Kennedy Paddy: Meet the Aggrey Memorial teacher at the centre of Hearts vs Kotoko controversy

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Referee Kennedy Paddy has been declared as an 'enemy' by Accra Hearts of Oak fans after the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



The Cape Coast-based referee handled his first high-profile game in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend after being appointed by the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The match official grabbed the headlines following his decision to award Asante Kotoko a penalty in the matchday 24 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



Midfielder Abdul Aziz was adjudged to have brought down Fabio Gama in the box of the Phobians. Franck Mbella Etouga made no mistake from the resulting kick as he scored in the 15th minute with his goal securing the maximum points against their rivals.



However, the Physical Education teacher at the Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in Cape Coast is now being dragged by the Accra Hearts of Oak.



A club statement on Tuesday, April 12 said "The management of Accra Hearts of Oak has officially filed a protest against referee Kenney Paddy for his unprofessional conduct during our matchday 24 encounter with Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 10, 2022."



Kennedy Pady is a former student of the University of Cape Coast where he studied Physical Education.



Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Akambi has also claimed that Kennedy Pady was a former student of Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum who is a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.



