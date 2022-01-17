Kennedy Agyapong reveals why Black Stars are struggling at 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Kennedy Agyapong wants Ghana to change approach against Comoros



Ghana plays Comoros in last Group C game



Black Stars sit third on Group C table after two games



Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has blamed Ghana’s tactical approach for the struggles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars lost 1-0 in their opening game against Morocco before drawing 1-1 with Gabon in their second group game.



According to the KenCity owner, the Black Stars have been conceding late goals in their opening games against Morocco and Gabon because the tactical approach invites the opponents to attack them from the flanks.



Kennedy Agyapong also added that the big gap between the midfielders is also contributing to Ghana’s inability to score more goals in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.



“It is possible we can qualify if we change tactics. There was a disconnect between our midfield and attack in the game against Morocco and Gabon and we need to tackle that. The gap between our attack and midfield is too wide making it difficult for us to do any meaningful thing in our game and we need to change that.”



“Dede did very well but our scoring ability is very low. We must concentrate throughout the game because a momentarily loss of concentration can be costly, “Kennedy Agyapong told Akoma FM.