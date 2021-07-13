Kenichi Yatsuhashi congratulates Hearts of Oak on title victory

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has congratulated the club for winning this season’s Ghana Premier League title.



The Phobians were confirmed as champions on Sunday, July 11, 2021, when they drew 1-1 with Liberty Professionals.



Congratulatory messages have poured in for Samuel Boadu and his players, with one coming from Yatsuhashi.



He wrote on his official Facebook handle, "I’d like to congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak and their supporters for winning the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League. “Never say die!."



The Japanese, who spent less than a year at the club, is adored by the fans having excelled during his short stint.



Yatsuhashi is currently the head coach Sri Lankan club Navy Sea Hawks FC.



