Kelvin Yeboah was overlooked by Ghana - Anthony Yeboah

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Anthony Yeboah has revealed a failed attempt to get his nephew Kelvin Yeboah play for Ghana.



His comment comes following the latter's decision to play for Italy U-21 team over the Black Stars.



The Sturm Graz forward had received an invite to play for the national team, the Black Stars prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa last year.



Yeboah who had been in top form at club level was also invited by the Italy U-21 team for the European U-21 Championship qualifiers.



However, the Ghanaian descent snubbed the invite to play for the Black Stars indicating it was an honor for him to represent the European country.



Speaking on Onua TV, the legendary striker disclosed he recommended his nephew for the junior national teams but was overlooked.



“At the time Kelvin wasn’t at his peak, I recommended him for the juvenile national team but no one picked him. I talk to him, definitely I would prefer him playing for Ghana instead of Italy at the senior level,” he said.