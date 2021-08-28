Kelvin Yeboah to choose between Black Stars & Italy U-21 call up

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker, Kelvin Yeboah, seems to be in a quandary as he has been handed a call up by the Italian U-21 national team despite being handed a call up to Ghana's senior men's national team the Black Stars.



The in-form striker was handed a call up by the Italian U-21 side on Friday, and it remains to be seen which of the two he will honour.



His parents are Ghanaians, and was born in Accra and is the nephew of Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah.



Yeboah was handed his maiden call up by Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor last week for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa and Ethiopia in September.



He is seen by many Ghanaians as part of the new generation Ghana is trying to build together with the likes of injured Kudus Mohammed and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



However, the player's attention may have switched to Italy U-21 as coach Paolo Nicolato has handed the striker a call up meaning that talks were held before he was invited and he may potentially snub Ghana.



The Italian U-21 national team will play matches against minnows Luxemburg and Montenegro during the international break in September.



It looks likely that the striker who was invited by Ghana a week ago will choose Italy over Ghana as the Italians knew he had been called by Ghana but still handed him a call-up.



Yeboah's uncle, Anthony Yeboah, played for the Ghanaian national team and scored 26 goals in 59 games.