Kelvin Yeboah scores twice for Sturm Graz in huge friendly win

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian center forward Kelvin Yeboah netted a brace for Austrian top-flight side Sturm Graz as they recorded a 6-0 victory over Juniors OÖ in a friendly game.



Jakob Jantscher netted the first goal of the game in the 36th minute and Jusuf Gazibegovic doubled the lead just before the ball time whistle.



Kelvin Yeboah got in on the act with two smart finishes in the 52nd and 59th minutes.



Samuel Stückler made it five in the 72nd minute and Paul Komposch scored the final goal of the game in the 83rd minute.



Yeboah is yet to take his talents to the Black Stars but may get the opportunity to do so in the future.