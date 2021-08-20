Kelvin Yeboah nets and grabs assist for Sturm Graz against Mura

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Kelvin Yeboah netted for SK Sturm Graz in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs against NS Mura of Slovenia.



The Ghanaian attacker not only scored but also gave an important assist to help his team achieve a critical away win over their opponents ahead of the second leg in Austria on Thursday next week.



The hosts struck first with Ziga Skoflek in the third minute, before Jakob Jantscher equalized for the visitors after 18 minutes.



Yeboah in the 60th minute put in a beautiful cross that Omar Kiteishvili expertly hit with a close range header to make it 2-1.



Three minutes later, Yeboah made it 3-1 for the Black and Whites with a stunning shot from the middle of the box into the bottom left corner of the goal.



The 19-year-old was substituted after 75 minutes as his team triumphed 3-1 away ahead of the return match in a week.



