Kelvin Yeboah is a different guy than I was – Tony Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghanaian striker Anthony Yeboah believes his nephew, Kelvin Yeboah has different qualities as compared to him.



The enterprising forward has been instrumental for Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga this season scoring 10 goals in 17 matches.



The 55-year-old who is monitoring the progress of his nephew says he has a great future but said he is a different player than he was.



"He has a great future," believes the former top striker.



“Kelvin is a different guy than I was, he's faster. I was more physical, scored goals from everywhere,” laughs“Tony ”, who visited Kelvin in Wattens two years ago. "I haven't made it to Graz because of Corona, but I plan to."



Kelvin Yeboah has ditched Ghana to play for the Italian U-21 team.



