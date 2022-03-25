Kelechi Iheanacho recounts first encounter with Ghana ahead of titanic clash

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho has recounted his first encounter with Ghana ahead of the blockbuster clash in the World Cup play-off.



The Super Eagles play Ghana in a two-legged encounter with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The first leg of the titanic qualifying tie will be played tonight at the Baba Yara Stadium before the reverse encounter on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja.



Iheanacho, who plies his trade for Leicester City was a member of the Nigeria youth team that demolished the Ghana U-17 team in the World Cup qualifier in 2013.



He scored as Nigeria inflicted a 6-1 win over the Black Starlets of Ghana.



Ahead of the epic clash tonight, Iheanacho has reflected on his first encounter with Ghana and is confident the Super Eagles with beat the Black Stars to qualify.



“Yeah, you’ve just reminded me, it was a long time ago,” the forward told FIFA.com.



“But I remember it yeah, I scored we got a big win, couldn’t get much better.



“It’s a good record now I have to keep it going and help Nigeria get through against Ghana and to the World Cup.



“It was a massive experience and one that everyone dreams of having.



“The World Cup is the biggest stage in football and every player desperately wants to be there.



“We had a tough group but managed to put in some good performances.



“But it was a good experience and you obviously remember playing with someone like Messi.



“But being at a World Cup makes you want to be at the next one, hopefully we can get past Ghana and take our chances in Qatar.”



In head-to-head meetings between the two West African rivals, Ghana enjoys the superiority, having so far won 25, drawn 19 and lost 12 in 56 clashes.