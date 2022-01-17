‘Keep quiet over there’ – Nana Aba Anamoah jabs Milovan Rajevac over excuses

Milovan Rajevac says he doesn’t have a quality team



Nana Aba Anamoah jabs Milovan Rajevac



Asamoah Gyan leads Ghana’s top scorer’s chat



Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has taken a swipe at Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for making “pathetic excuses” ahead of Ghana’s all-important game against Comoros.



The Black Stars have not won a game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and will have to win their matchday three games to keep their qualification hopes alive.



Ghana will play Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, for the final game in Group but the coach has already started making excuses ahead of the tie.



The Serbian coach compared his current Black Stars squad to that of 2010 as he stated that the current team lacks quality.



“We don’t have the same team like 2010. Not enough time for preparations. We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan,” Milovan Rajevac said at his pre-match conference.



A disappointed Nana Aba Anamoah described the comments of the coach as “pathetic excuses” as she urged the leadership of the team to shut him up because his comments are not helping matters.



“Can someone tell this Milo man to keep quiet over there? His excuses are as pathetic as his tactics,” Nana Aba Anamoah reacted to Milovan’s press conference on Twitter.





Can someone tell this Milo man to keep quiet over there? His excuses are as pathetic as his tactics. https://t.co/pXAn6Kwdlq