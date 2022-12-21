Keep crying - Messi responds to allegations of FIFA rigging World Cup for Argentina

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has responded to claims that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was rigged for the Albicelestes to win their third Mundial.



The Albicelestes on Sunday, December 18, were crowned as champions after beating European giants France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



However, Argentina's victory has been marred by controversies, as some claim that the competition was rigged to ensure that Lionel Messi gets a befitting farewell.



Reacting to the claims, Lionel Messi brushed them off as he urged his critics to keep carrying on until their tears run dry.



"Cry now, cry later. Keep crying until their tears dry," Lionel Messi responded, as quoted by BR Football.



The victory was Argentina's third triumph in the World Cup after 1978 and 1986, thus becoming the 4th most successful country in the history of the competition, with Brazil, Italy, and Germany leading the pack.



Lionel Messi scored 7 goals in the World Cup, including twice in the final, and was named the player of the tournament.



