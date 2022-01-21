Keep Milo to help secure World Cup qualification – Ben Ephson to GFA

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has admonished the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to leave Milovan Rajevac at the helm of affairs of the Black Stars.



According to him, there is limited time for a new coach to come in and prepare the team for the upcoming final hurdle in the qualifiers to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



With this in mind, Ben Ephson believes Milovan Rajevac should remain Ghana's head coach and be given the support he needs to build a stronger Black Stars team.



“Comoros used us to make history, they have never scored a goal at AFCON before.



“If you go and bring in a new coach you are now going to try his system and you don’t have enough time to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers,” the respected pollster who was once a sports journalist told Starr FM in an interview.



Ghana’s head coach Milovan Rajevac has come under fire in the last 48 hours following the Black Stars’ exit from the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



While his fate remains unclear, sources say it should not come as a surprise if the Serbian tactician is sacked by the close of this week.