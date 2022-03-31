Keep Black Stars technical team until after Qatar 2022 – Akufo-Addo to GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suggested to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to maintain the Black Stars technical team until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



Impressed with the technical team’s performance in securing a World Cup qualification slot for the nation, the President said he believes they can help the nation reach far in the Qatar World Cup later in the year.



Addressing the Black Stars and their technical team and other officials of the GFA at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, the President said: “I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will, at least, take us through the World Cup itself…”



He told the GFA President, Mr Okraku: “Whatever you can do to make sure that the technical team stays together, at least, until Qatar and after that, we can take the long term decisions...”



The technical team was put together for Ghana’s final World Cup playoffs with Nigeria, and football fans are unsure if they will accept the job to continue on a permanent basis.



The technical team is made up of interim head coach Otto Addo assisted by former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Dramani and Dutch-born former Aston Villa Ghanaian midfielder George Boateng.



Chris Hughton serves as technical advisor to Otto Addo.



In his appreciation note to the playing body, President Akufo-Addo said: “We thank you, you’ve lifted the spirit of the nation and now we have every reason to look forward to your performance in Qatar.”



He told the players: “Everybody is going to be behind you and we are going to give you all the maximum support that we can, the ministry, the officials of the GFA, and all the other organisations in the state that works with sports and football…”



He announced that he had a personal special package for the players.



The Black Stars secured a World Cup spot after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 after a goalless draw at the Baba Yara stadium.



The team qualified ahead of the Super Eagles on away-goal rules and will be making their fourth appearance in the Fifa World Cup.



