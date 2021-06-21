Kebbi State kidnapping: Army mistakenly kill students during rescue operation - Parents reveal

BBC Pidgin of

Yauri abduction rescue mission suffer set back afta Nigerian Army sojas mistakenly kill students for gun battle wit 'bandits'.



E dey happun afta gunmen kill one of di kidnapped students from Federal Goment College Yauri for northwest state of Kebbi.



Now Sani Shuaibu (not real name) wey be father to four children wey dey among di kidnapped students don reveal 'sad secret'.



Di man send all di videos and pishures wey di gunmen send am (some as early as few hours ago) on di situation of im children.



Di father wey dey Yauri town since Thursday tok about im heartbreak after dem find dead body of im daughter.



Authorities sojas kill three students for crossfire between bandits and soldiers in an attempt to rescue di abducted students.



Parents of di students say more than 60 students and eight teachers of Federal Government College, Yauri Kebbi State still dey miss.



Gunmen invade di unity school inside Yauri last Thursday 17 June.



"Na feeling wey I no go pray for any father to experience.



"Anybody wey send pikin go school no dey expect to come see dead body."



"Already she get asthma so she be pesin wey need special attention and medication and dis pipo no care at all."



Di father say since Thursday no food or sleep for am and di mother and infact di mother collapse and dey hospital for days now.



"Di mother dey hospital as i dey speak to you because of wetin happun."



"Among di 3 children wey still dey with dem, anoda sick one dey inside wey need medication i dey pray say make those ones come out alive."



Di father say di gunmen neva ask for ransom but say di condition na for goment to release some of dia men wey dem arrest.



E also send videos and pishures wey dem send am to BBC.



"Di painful part for all of dis na say goment neva reach out to any of us di parents since dis thing happun."



For goment side, dem say more efforts dey go on to rescue di students.



On Saturday Kebbi State Govnor Abubakar Bagudu call on residents to support di effort in any way possible.



E call on all to join di search missions for di students.



Di state goment also announce di closure of all schools for di state because of wetin happun.



Reports on Friday say Nigerian Army don rescue some of di FGC Yauri students, about three of dem.



Dis na di seventh high profile school kidnapping for northern Nigeria in six months.



Dis na after e happun for Kankara, Jangebe, Greenfield, School of foresty, Kagara , Tegina and Nuhu Bamalli poly for Zaria.



