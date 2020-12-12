Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kayserispor stalwart Joseph Attamah vows to beat Trabzonspor in SuperLig

Kayserispor defender Joseph Attamah

Kayserispor defender Joseph Attamah is optimistic of victory against Trabzonspor in the Turkish SupaLig on Saturday.



Kayserispor have not had the best of starts in the Turkish top-flight this term.



The Anatolian Stars have failed to collect a win in their four league games, drawing two and losing two after 11 round of matches.



The Kayseri-based outfit will be gunning to end that unwanted record when they welcome Trabzonspor to the Kadir Has Stadium on Saturday.



Despite their stinking form, Attamah believes his side are primed for the three points, but says it won’t come easy.



"We will get 3 points in the match we will play with Trabzonspor," Attamah said.



"It will be a tough fight against a team that plays really well like Trabzonspor, but we are playing well. We have a rising form graph especially in the last 3 weeks since our teacher came. Now it is time to win and win. I hope and believe that we will play with Trabzonspor at the weekend. We will get 3 points in the match.



Attamah has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the side since joining from Istanbul Basaksehir in the summer.

