Kayserispor ready to listen to offers for Bernard Mensah- President

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kayserispor President, Berna Gözbaşı has said that the club is ready to offload Black Stars midfielder, Bernard Mensah in the transfer window should they get the right offer.



The 26-year-old returns to Kayserispor after his loan stint with Besiktas expired last season.



Berna Gözbaşı said the club could be forced to sell Bernard Mensah due to his high wages as the club's financial structure will not be able to accommodate him.



He revealed that the Ghana international wants to return and play for the club next season.



"I saw the news that PAOK showed interest in Mensah today, there is no such thing. I even said to our Sporting Director, 'Then let's meet right away. You know, the cost of Mensah is very high. The cost of the club at that time reached 5 million euros."



"It has an increasing salary every year. An interesting transfer in the financial structure of an Anatolian club or Kayserispor. If a good offer comes in line with the club's interests I talked to Mensah and he wants to return and play, but if there is a good place for his career and for the club, we will talk and evaluate." He said.



The former Atletico Madrid player won the Turkish Super League title with Besiktas last season.



He made 31 appearances for Besiktas and scored four goals.