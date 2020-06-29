Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kayserispor chief reveals plethora of offers for in-form midfielder Bernard Mensah

President of Kayserispor Berna Gözbasi has disclosed that club are making mouth-watering offers for Bernard Mensah as they plan to lure him away from the club this summer.



Mensah has been linked with a move away from the club amid a financial crisis which has affected the side this term.



Several clubs including Turkish giants Galatasaray as well as Besiktas have been reported to be keen on the attacking midfielder's signature.



Speaking to the press at the match-day 29 wins against Sivasspor, Kayserispor chief Gözba?? heaped plaudits on the 25-year-old, revealing that several clubs are pushing to sign him this summer.



“Of course, Mensah is one of the most important players in the Super Lig.”



“There are offers from almost every team from domestic and abroad for Mensah.



“But our goal is to stay in the league first. We will evaluate them later,” he stated.



Mensah has plundered 5 goals and registered 8 assists in 23 matches for the Blood and Gold lads so far in the season.



Kayserispor dangerously lies 16th on the 18-team Turkish Super Lig table with 28 points.

