Kasim Nuhu calls for unity and cohesion in Black Stars ahead of 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hoffenheim defender Kasim Nuhu believes the Black Stars of Ghana need unity and cohesion ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana has been placed in Group H together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the global showpiece which is scheduled for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.



The Stars secured four points in their first two games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and finished third in a four-nation tournament dubbed the Kirin Cup following a 3-1 penalty shootouts win over Chile in Japan.



"We have a lot of new players and we have old players as well so the more we call everybody and they play together, then we know how we can gel the team together before the tournament will start," the 26-year-old told Radio Gold Sports.



"Kirin Cup is a very good experience. When time is getting closer, we need games for experience and to know each other."



He added, "We are in our various clubs and we don’t have time, so when we have a bit of time it is good that we organize something like this and then we keep on playing games so that we can know each other."