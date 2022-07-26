Kasim Adams named man of the match in debut for FC Basel

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Kasim Adams was named man of the match in FC Basel's 1-1 draw against Servette FC in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.



Adams was solid at the back for FC Basel throughout the game, he was shown the yellow card for a foul in the 84th minute.



Dan Ndoye netted the first goal for FC Basel a few seconds to halftime. Theo Valls equalized for Servette FC in the 87th minute to break the hearts of FC Basel fans.



Kasim Adams lasted the entire duration of the game. According to Fotmob he created one chance, blocked one shot, two clearances, two and two interceptions.



The 27-year-old joined FC Basel on loan this summer, with an option to make the move permanent.