Kasim Adams confirms Hoffenheim exit in January transfer window

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Kasim Adams Nuhu, has confirmed that he will be leaving the German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the January transfer window.



The 26-year-old is yet to feature for Hoffenheim in the ongoing season despite not being injured.



The former Fortuna Dusseldorf defender has been relegated to the bench and has not made the matchday squad after seven rounds of games in the Bundesliga.



Speaking in an interview with Tarkwa-based radio station Medeama FM, Kasim Adams confirmed he is in talks with another club over a potential move in January.



"I will keep it for now because we are still in talks that January I will move."



He added: "For now, I cannot disclose the name of the club. I will plead with the public for now. I will disclose it at the right time but for now it has to be between me and the club".



Kasim Nuhu Adams joined Hoffenheim in 2018 making a total of 39 appearances in the German topflight across three seasons.