Karma exists - Fatau Dauda tells Egypt after complain about the use of laser lights

Egypt complain about unfair treatment in Senegal



Senegal edge out Egypt for the World Cup playoffs



Senegal sure third World Cup qualification



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda has fired a shot at Egypt for complaining about the use of laser pointers by Senegal fans during their World Cup qualifier against the Teranga Lions.



The former Ashanti Gold goalkeeper said the Pharaohs faced a taste of their own medicine in the game against Senegal.



Fatawu in a post on Twitter shared an image of a laser pointed at his eyes during Ghana's World Cup playoffs against Egypt in 2013.



"Wossop Egypt, heard you are complaining about laser…..? Karma exists," he wrote as a caption for the image.



Egypt failed to make the World cup after losing 3-1 on penalties to Senegal during the playoffs.



Egypt after beating Senegal 1-0 in the first leg, lost the second leg by the same scoreline, which took the game to extra time and subsequently penalty shootouts.



During the spot kicks, Senegal fans pointed lasers at the Egyptian players to blind them. The away side ended up missing three of their four penalties.



Egyptians on social media have complained that the laser pointers affected the player's kicks and thus calls for sanctions on the home fans by FIFA.



Nonetheless, Senegal have qualified for their third appearance at the World Cup which is also their second on the bounce.



Below is Fatwu Dauda's tweet





Wossop Egypt, heard you are complaining about laser…..?



Karma exists. pic.twitter.com/YI9CDG7vKh — lion 16 (@fataud1) March 30, 2022