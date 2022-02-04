You are here: HomeSports2022 02 04Article 1461382

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Karma! - Ghanaians happy over Cameroon's defeat to Egypt at 2021 AFCON

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Cameroon lost 3-1 to Egypt on penalties Cameroon lost 3-1 to Egypt on penalties

Cameroon beat Ghana at semi-final of CAN 2008

Black Stars knocked out of 2021 AFCON

Egypt to meet Senegal in final of 2021 AFCON

Shortly after the 2021 AFCON semi-final game between the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Pharaohs of Egypt on Thursday, February 3, 2022, ‘CAN 2008’ was up in the trends on social media.

The game ended with Cameroon’s ‘host and win’ dreams being crushed as they lost 3-1 to Egypt on penalties.

The game brought back memories of the 2008 Cup of Africa Cup where host nation Ghana lost to Cameroon 1-0 at the same stage.

Alain Nkong scored the only goal of the game and broke the hearts of Ghanaians who were confident of winning the cup.

Fourteen years, Ghanaians are yet to get over it and they are now trolling the Cameroonians.

On social media, some Ghanaians mocked the Cameroonians after their host and bid ‘fell into water.

Read the reactions below