Karma! - Ghanaians happy over Cameroon's defeat to Egypt at 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroon beat Ghana at semi-final of CAN 2008



Black Stars knocked out of 2021 AFCON



Egypt to meet Senegal in final of 2021 AFCON



Shortly after the 2021 AFCON semi-final game between the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Pharaohs of Egypt on Thursday, February 3, 2022, ‘CAN 2008’ was up in the trends on social media.



The game ended with Cameroon’s ‘host and win’ dreams being crushed as they lost 3-1 to Egypt on penalties.



The game brought back memories of the 2008 Cup of Africa Cup where host nation Ghana lost to Cameroon 1-0 at the same stage.



Alain Nkong scored the only goal of the game and broke the hearts of Ghanaians who were confident of winning the cup.



Fourteen years, Ghanaians are yet to get over it and they are now trolling the Cameroonians.



On social media, some Ghanaians mocked the Cameroonians after their host and bid ‘fell into water.



Read the reactions below





Cameroon )tweaaa.



Dem come score we for CAN2008 dem figa say nyame de b3 ky3 )mo.



Sagaaaaa — nana a. (@thenanaaba) February 3, 2022

Egypt through to the finals. Host Cameroon knocked out.



CAN 2008. Cameroon can finally feel what every Ghanaian felt 14 years ago. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) February 3, 2022

Host and win yaamutu.



Nice to see Cameroon get a taste of the semi final pain.



I like rough. Endure it. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 3, 2022

Was it Cameroon that ended Ghana’s host and win dream in can 2008 ? — Susan Owusu-Ansah (@susansarpomaaOA) February 3, 2022

CAN 2008 semi final our own home norr wey Cameroon take do we, them see say edey pain???? — E A C Η Y (@_eachy_) February 3, 2022

How's that feeling Cameroon? ???????? ????????.. You broke my father's heart during the CAN 2008.???? — EFUA ???????? ❤ (@Efua_1122) February 3, 2022

Cameroon sorry. U guys did same to us in CAN 2008 ???????????? #teamghana pic.twitter.com/gve2ydl0AX — Mercedes S580 Maybach???? (@fredmugizjr) February 3, 2022

Food will go waste in Cameroon this evening

People will find it difficult to sleep this evening

People might even collapse or fall sick this evening

Lastly the entire Cameroonian team will be on the hot seat.



The Return of #CAN2008 ???? — ELIKEM????????PELE (@ElikemPeleDoe) February 3, 2022

I want the Cameroonians to feel the CAN 2008 pain they inflicted on Ghanaians but it seems that's impossible. Likely to win — iSellDogs (@SirBackstage) February 3, 2022