Karela vs Medeama: 3rd and 4th place sides face off for round of 16 spot of FA Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Karela FC and Medeama SC will on today, June 20, 2021 extend their rivalry in the Ghana Premier League to the MTN FA Cup as they seek to book a spot in the next round of the competition.



Both sides are currently among the top four teams who can win the Ghana Premier League alongside Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are in 1st and 2nd place respectively.



Karela and Medeama are currently tied on 46 points in the league, with the former edging out the latter on goal difference for the third spot.



The two teams will now battle for a spot in the round of 16 of this season’s FA Cup.



In the two fixtures played in the league this season, both clubs have won their respective home game.



Karela FC defeated Medeama in the first round by 2-0 at their home grounds at Ayinase while the Tarkwa based side also defeated their opponent in the return fixture 1-0 in Tarkwa.



Karela will therefore want to take advantage of their home venue to book a place in the round of 16.



MATCH DETAILS



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE



REFEREE: PHILLIP ARTHUR- FORSON



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM & ABDUL SHARIFF DUAH



4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB