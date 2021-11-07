Karela trainer Bismark Kobi-Mensah disappointed about his side’s draw against AshantiGold

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United head coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah has bemoaned his side’s draw with AshantiGold in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.



The Pride and Passion side held the Miners to a 1-1 stalemate at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi in a matchday two fixture



Karela got the opening goal of the match in the 35th minute after Mohammed Humin Dafie's feeble shot beat goalkeeper Kofi Mensah.



AshantiGold cut short the visitors lead five minutes later with Isaac Opoku Agyemang netting from the spot.



"It's a good point for us but a bit disappointed about the scoreline because looking at the way we played, we should have won the game," Kobi-Mensah told reporters after the game.



"Generally, coming to the Len Clay Stadium to get 1-1 is a fair result but I think we deserved to win the match.



Karela are yet to lose or win a game this campaign after drawing all of the first two matches of the season.