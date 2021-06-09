Karela United striker, Diawisie Taylor recovers from coronavirus

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Karela United forward, Diawise Taylor has tested negative for the COVID-19 and will make the trip to South Korea, Black Meteors Management Committee member Frederick Acheampong has confirmed to Happy 98.9FM.



The top-scorer for the Ghana Premier League was ruled out of the international friendly game against Japan after contracting the COVID-19 on arrival in Tokyo.

Taylor was isolated from the team per the COVID-19 protocols in Tokyo, Japan.



According to Frederick Acheampong, there was some inconsistency in the COVID-19 test of the player thus the health authorities in Japan asked for him to be isolated. After further checks conducted he has been cleared to join the team for the two-hour trip to South Korea.



The Black Meteors suffered a humiliating defeat to Japan in the two friendlies, conceding 10 goals in the two legs.



The national U-23 side will play two friendly games against South Korea before they return to the country.



The four friendly matches form part of the long-term vision of the Ghana Football Association to put together a formidable squad for the 2023 Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.