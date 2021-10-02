Karela United sign lanky forward Abdul Aziz Dogo from WA Suntaa

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Karela United have completed the signing of lanky goal poacher Abdul Aziz Dogo in the ongoing transfer window.



The striker has signed a two-year contract with the Nzema-Aiyinase based club ahead of the upcoming Football season.



He joins the Pensioners from Division One League side Was Suntaa Sporting Club.



Abdul Aziz Dogo has spent the previous campaigns on loan with Phar Rangers FC and was influential for the club in the league last season.



He scored more than four goals in last season for Phar Rangers FC in all competitions



The goal poacher has already begun pre-season training with his new club ahead of the start of the season.