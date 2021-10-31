Karela United share spoils with Aduana Stars after 1-1 draw

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United on Sunday displayed great resilience as the team fought to draw 1-1 with Aduana Stars in the first Ghana Premier League game of the 2021/22 football season.



After weeks of pre-season, all 18 participating clubs of the Ghanaian top-flight league have kicked off their campaign this weekend.



In a game played at Anyinase today, Karela United hoped for a win but Aduana Stars proved to be a tough opposition.



As a result, the prowess of both teams cancelled out with the game ending in a 1-1 stalemate at the end of an exciting contest.



Today’s match is a continuation of the new Ghana Premier League season that has commenced this weekend.



The campaign kicked off last Friday when Accra Lions drew 1-1 against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Subsequently on Saturday, there was an exciting game played between Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko.



At the end of the game that produced four goals, it was the Porcupine Warriors club that came from behind to record a delightful 3-1 win to amass the maximum points.