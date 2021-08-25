Karela United new coach Kobby Mensah discloses his reasons for joining club

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Coach Bismark Kobby Mensah has opened up on why he joined Ghana Premier League side Karela United from second-tier side FC Samartex.



The ‘Pride of the West’ recently announced the appointment of Bismark Kobby Mensah as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



Mensah will be a direct replacement to Evans Adotey who was sacked at the end of the just-ended season.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, the coach who idolizes former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger disclosed that Karela United’s vision suits his principles, hence the decision to accept their offer.



“I had a lengthy meeting with management of the club and I realized they have a lot of vision and their vision suits my principles and believes in the game.”



“They also have a very big project and most of them are young men who are very current and I believe that in the near future I will never regret accepting that offer and also they will not regret having that believe in me,” he said.



Mensah, an ex-Ghana U17 striker, has come on in leaps and bounce as a coach and is credited for Samartex's transformation since his arrival in 2018.