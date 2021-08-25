You are here: HomeSports2021 08 25Article 1341274

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United new coach Kobby Mensah discloses his reasons for joining club

Coach Bismark Kobby Mensah has opened up on why he joined Ghana Premier League side Karela United from second-tier side FC Samartex.

The ‘Pride of the West’ recently announced the appointment of Bismark Kobby Mensah as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.

Mensah will be a direct replacement to Evans Adotey who was sacked at the end of the just-ended season.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, the coach who idolizes former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger disclosed that Karela United’s vision suits his principles, hence the decision to accept their offer.

“I had a lengthy meeting with management of the club and I realized they have a lot of vision and their vision suits my principles and believes in the game.”

“They also have a very big project and most of them are young men who are very current and I believe that in the near future I will never regret accepting that offer and also they will not regret having that believe in me,” he said.

Mensah, an ex-Ghana U17 striker, has come on in leaps and bounce as a coach and is credited for Samartex's transformation since his arrival in 2018.