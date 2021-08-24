Karela United new coach Bismark Kobby Mensah idolizes Arsene Wenger

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Newly-appointed head coach of Karela United, Bismark Kobby Mensah has named former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as the coach that he looks up to.



The ‘Pride of the West’ recently announced the appointment of Bismark Kobby Mensah as the club’s new head coach ahead of the upcoming 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Mensah will be a direct replacement to Evans Adotey who was sacked at the back end of last season.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, the coach disclosed his love for the French trainer and is hoping to follow in his footsteps.



“My mentor is Arsene Wenger so I believe in the youth, I just have to see the talent in the youth and I will always believe in them."



"I believe my goal and vision go in line with that of Karela United and I am confident I will succeed.”



Coach Bismark Kobby Mensah is a former Ghana U-17 striker and is credited for Samartex's transformation since his arrival in 2018.