Karela United cruise past Dreams FC with a 1-0 win

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United put up a fine display on Sunday afternoon to brush aside Dreams FC with a narrow 1-0 win in the Ghana Premier League.



The team based in Anyinase today hosted the matchday 25 opponent of the Ghanaian top-flight league at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Throughout the 90 minutes, there was little to separate the two teams but the hosts capitalised on the fine margins in the first half to earn all three points.



It was all thanks to a fantastic goal from midfielder and poster boy, Umar Bashiru.



He found the back of the net of the Dreams FC team in the 24th minute after the team had mounted a series of pressure on the opponent.



Today’s win has propelled Karela United to climb to 8th on the Ghana Premier League table. For Dreams FC, the team after the defeat today is now 13th on the log and three places away from the relegation zone.



