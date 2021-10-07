Karela United beats Eleven Wise and Proud United in two friendlies

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United recorded two victories in a warm-up game against lower-division two league clubs Sekondi Eleven Wise and Proud United on Wednesday evening.



Coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah's lads scored three goals in two friendlies against Proud United (3-0) and Eleven Wise (2-1) in preparation for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, which begins this month.



Karela United scored three goals against Eleven Wise in the first game, with goals from Isaac Donkoh, GyanFosu Darlington, and Karim, while Abdul Aziz Dogo and Umar Bashiru scored against Eleven Wise in the second game, which was played at Gyandu Park.



Karela United will continue its preparations ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season on October 29.