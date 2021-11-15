Karela United beats Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in first GPL win

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United secured their first three points of this season's Ghana Premier League at the expense of Berekum Chelsea whose winless run was extended to three games.



Karela had to do it the hard way at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to defeat the Blues 2-1.



The home team were stunned in the 8th minute when forward Bright Amponsah gave Berekum Chelsea the lead.



But Karela responded in the 30th minute through Umar Bashiru who made no mistake from 12 yards as he scored a penalty.



And then five minutes after the halftime break, Karela scored what turned out to be the winning goal.



Midfielder Darlington Gyanfosu got the goal after a brilliant play by Karela.



Karela have moved into the top half of the table courtesy of the win while Berekum Chelsea are a place above the relegation zone with one point.