Karela United beat Legon Cities 2-0 to return to winning ways

Sports News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United continued their home dominance at the Crosby Awuah Memorial park with a 2-0 win over Legon Cities on matchday 29 fixture.



The Ayinese-based outfit returned to winning ways after losing to Medeama SC at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.



Karela United scored the first goal from a penalty spot kick through Umar Bashiru.



After recess, Richmond Antwi nearly got the equalizer for Legon Cities but his effort went wide.



Anim Cudjoe also came close to scoring but his effort was saved by the goalkeeper.



In the 66th minute, Sylvester Sackey denied Karela United from extending the lead with some three great saves.



Richard Berko scored late in the game to seal the win for Karela United.



The defeat also saw Legon Cities impressive run come to an end after five games.