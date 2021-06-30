Karela United appoints Prince Koffie as interim boss - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United has appointed assistant coach, Prince Koffie as the interim coach of the club.



This emerges after Evans Adotey was asked to step aside on health grounds in a statement released by the club on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



Karela United lost 1-4 to Ebusua Dwarfs at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Sports Complex in their Ghana Premier League clash on Monday.



Prince George Koffie has been asked to take charge of the Ayinase-based side for the rest of the season.



Adotey's side lost three of their last four matches and have slipped to the seventh position on the Ghana Premier League table.



