Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela CEO condemns attack on Medeama, says club will assist Police to arrest culprits

Karela United CEO, Elleony Amande play videoKarela United CEO, Elleony Amande

Karela United Chief Executive Officer Elloeny Amande says the club is assisting the Police to arrest all those involved in the attack on Medeama SC at the CAM Park on Sunday.

It was a bloody scene at the CAM Park on Sunday as some fans of Karela United attacked players and officials of Medeama after an FA Cup game.

Karela United quickly issued a statement to condemn the acts from the supporters after the incident.

Speaking in an interview, the CEO of the club Elloeny Amande condemned the unsporting behavior exhibited by some of the supporters and promised to assist the Police to bring those culprits to book.

“We are going to help find those involved and ensure the law deals with them. So currently we are assisting the Police.”

“We (Karela) are interested in finding the individuals who are involved in this incident. I don’t know what happened and we will not like to justify it as well. This barbaric act has no place in football. We will work hard to restore the cordial relationship between the two clubs.”

Elleony Amande appealed that the Ghana Football Association gives them a fair hearing when the case is called by the Disciplinary Committee.

The Ghana Football Association has banned Karela’s home venue, the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, indefinitely following the incident.

