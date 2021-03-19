Kanye West net worth: American singer ‘money’ and di confusion wey surround am

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 19 March 2021

Di current net worth of American rapper and producer, Kanye West don cause some controversy for social media afta reports begin fly upandown say e be di richest Black pesin for America.



On Wednesday, plenti news outlets bin carri tori say Kanye West na di richest black man and e worth as much as $6.6 billion. Dem report dis afta Bloomberg write say Kanye sneaker brand, Yeezy plus Yeezy Gap wey neva even sell one cloth, get combine value of $4.7 billion.



But Forbes don come out to set di record straight and say based on dia calculations, di report wey say Kanye West na di richest black pesin for di history of America no be true.



Forbes estimates say Kanye West dey worth less than one third of di $6.6 billion wey troi pipo dey report.



According to Forbes, Vista Equity owner, Robert F. Smith still remain di richest Black pesin for America while Aliko Dangote of Nigeria still remain di richest black pesin for di world.



Dem add say Robert F. Smith worth about $6 billion, while Aliko Dangote of Nigeria, worth $11.8 billion.



Wetin be [Kanye West net worth]



According to Forbes real-time billionaires list of 2021 as at 18th of March, Kanye west dey down-down for number 1668 rank and im net worth na $1.8 billion. Kanye source of wealth na mainly Music and sneakers



Forbes say Yeezy Gap neva bring in any revenue, let alone any profits to Kanye West pocket.



But as for Yeezy sneakers, e still dey sell well-well, di company revenue grow 30% last year



Here na breakdown of Forbes' estimate of Kanye West net worth;



Yeezy: $1.5 billion- Dis na still di ogbonge crown of Kanye West fortune. Forbes calculate say Yeezy business with Adidas dey worth $1.5 billion, about $250 million more than e be one year ago.



Cash and other assets: $160 million- Dis na sake of di millions Kanye make from from Yeezy and him music. E don gada plenti cash plus homes and toys.



Music catalogue: $90 million- kanye get small stake for im soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian shape wear and loungewear company Skims



Yeezy x Gap: $0 - Kanye West dey insists the Yeezy x Gap deal dey worth about $1.5 billion but Forbes say na lie dem no go give Yeezy x Gap any value until di products start to sell.