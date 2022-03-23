Kanu confident Nigeria will defeat Ghana in 2022 World Cup playoff

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria captain Nwankwo Kanu has expressed optimism in the chances of the Super Eagles soaring above the Black Stars of Ghana to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World cup.



The two West African giants go head to head in the next eight days in a battle of two legs to try and secure a ticket to this year’s global showpiece.



For Nigeria, although the side looks the better side on paper, there are fears the team could be be haunted by its winless run against the opponent in the last 14 years.



Speaking to the Punch, Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu says he believes the Super Eagles will edge the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup.



“We have a good team to qualify us for the World Cup but technically we must be careful, we must not judge them (Ghana) based on how they fared at the AFCON in Cameroon.



“It’s going to be crucial and I believe we will beat them to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The team will do us proud,” Kanu stressed.



The first leg of the tie between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.