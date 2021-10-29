Kamaldeen Sulemana takes part in Stade Rennes autograph session with the fans

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana took part in Stade Rennes signing session with the fans on Wednesday afternoon at the headquarters of Ouest-France in Chantepie.



It was the first time the club organized a meet and greet session for the fans this season with the players.



Kamaldeen Sulemana seemed to have enjoyed the session with the fans as he urged them to come to the stadium to support the team when signing the autograph.



The 19-year-old who joined the club in the summer has enjoyed an explosive start to football in Ligue 1.



The former Nordsjaelland forward in 11 appearances has scored four goals and has been named in Team of the Ligue I on two occasions.



Kamaldeen is becoming a fan favorite with his skills, pace, and goals at the Rennais Stadium.



The youngster was involved in Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month against Zimbabwe.



