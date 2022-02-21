Kamaldeen Sulemana sustains injury, set to return against Montpellier

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana missed Stade Rennes' game against Troyes on Sunday due to a back problem and is expected to be available for the game against Montpellier this weekend.



The 20-year-old missed Rennes 4-1 win against Troyes in the French Ligue I on Sunday.



“Kamaldeen Sulemana is out for a back problem,” coach Bruno Genesio said at the pre-match presser.



The youngster has been very influential since joining Rennes this season from Nordsjaelland in a big-money move.



He is expected to recover in time for the game against Montpellier this weekend.



Kamaldeen Suleman has been involved in seven goals, scoring five and assisting two in all competitions.



He has made 20 appearances for Stade Rennes in the ongoing campaign.



Ghana will be counting on the Rennes star for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria next month.



Sulemana was part of the Black Stars team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.